Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish economy has grown by 11.1% annually in the third quarter of 2017 (Q3).

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, analysts predicted GDP growth at 8.5%.

Notably, Turkey's economy grew by 5.3% in the second quarter (Q2) and 5.2% in the first quarter (Q1).

According to sectoral analysis, the fastest growth took place in construction sector (18.7%), exports of goods and services (17.2%) and industry (14.8%).