​Turan Bank ends H1 on profit

As of July 1, 2019, Turan Bank’s assets stood at AZN 510.934 million, up 3.7% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs.

Bank says the loans given to customers accounted for AZN 319.759 million. Loan portfolio increased by 17% year-on-year.

Liabilities rose by 1.9% to AZN 441.656 million, deposit portfolio surged by 15% to AZN 260.926 million, total capital went up 16.4% to AZN 69.277 million, authorized capital grew by 18.2% to AZN 65.005 million.

Revenues ascended by 5.8% to AZN 17.962 million, expenditures advanced 11.2% to AZN 17.876 million, savings on allocations for special reserves made up AZN 65,000. Consequently, the bank ended the first half of 2019 on AZN 150,000 in profit, down 26.8% by contrast to a year earlier.