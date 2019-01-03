Troubled loans decline in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, overdue credits stood at AZN 1,688,700,000, down 0.6% from the previous month, Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Compared to early 2018, the troubled loans rose by 3.8% and declined by 10.7% from a year earlier.

As at the end of November, the share of troubled loans in total loan portfolio made up 13.4%, while it was 13.8% at the end of October, 13.8% of at the end of 2017 and 15.5% at the end of November 2017.