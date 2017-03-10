Tramp hits Russian stock market

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ After Donald Trump became U.S. president Russian stock indexes that were rising and reached a record level have suddenly dropped.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, after the election Russia's RTS and MMVB indices have lost everything gained in 3 months after the election.

MMVB index fell by 13% from the record level and decreased below 2 000. The reason for this is decline in oil prices and expectations from the newly elected president of United States that come to nothing.

Notably, last week investors have withdrawn capital at maximum limit of 3.5 years from VanEck Vectors Russia(Exchange Traded Funds) which is Russia's largest investment fund. London-based "Union bancaire Privee" bank assets manager Pavel Laberko believes investors who hoped that sanctions imposed against Russia would be lifted by Trump were disappointed: "In last two months, the situation has changed. Those who recommended to to buy Russian assets in December, now changed their minds."