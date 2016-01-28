 Top
    Tomorrow "Bank of Azerbaijan" launches payment of compensations to depositors

    Despite total number of depositors are 7 342, the payment will be given only 6 599 persons

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Bank of Azerbaijan", license of which has been revoked starts payment of compensations to depositors tomorrow.

    Report informs, Azad Javadov, Executive Director of the Deposit Insurance Fund said Thursday.

    "Bank of Azerbaijan" 24 million. There is a savings in compensation. While the total number of depositors in the bank 7 342 people, only 6 599 people will be compensated for it.

    Agent bank for payment of compensations will be "Muğanbank" OJSC, in Nakhchivan "Rabitəbank" OJSC. 

