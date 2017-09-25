This week's disclosures may have impact on US-dollar rate

© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ During September 25-29 week major banks of the developed countries of the world are expected to make important disclosures. Report informs, these disclosures can seriously affect global currency markets.

Thus, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) Janet Yellen is expected to address at the National Association for Business Economics in Cleveland on September 27 at 00:45 Baku time.

During her speech, statements on Fed's monetary policy whether there are signs of possible increase in discount rate at December meeting will be analyzed. Also this week heads of Fed's New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia representatives, Fed Deputy Chief Stanley Fisher and member of the Fed’s Board of Governors Lael Brainard.

Meanwhile, the US GDP indicator for the II quarter will be released tomorrow, while physical indicators will be disclosed on physical income and expense, consumer base cost index, confidence index and sales of new buildings.

The President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi is expected to address the Eurozone economy and the European Parliament on monetary policy today at 17:00 Baku time. On Friday, M. Draghi will speak on the independence of the ECB at a conference in London. Investors in both speeches will follow the announcements about when the ECB will end its monetary expansion program.

On September 28-29, Head of the Central Bank of England, Mark Carney, is expected to speak at London conference. In his speech, Carney's views on possible increase of discount rate would be particularly important.

Also, governors of central banks in Canada and Japan are expected to report on monetary policy this week.