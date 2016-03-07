Tbilisi to host Bond Congress of CIS countries

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ On June 16-17, 2016 XIII Bond Congress of CIS and Baltic countries will be held in Tbilisi.

Report informs, Georgian representation of Pasha Bank is one of the sponsors of the congress.

The topics of discussion at the event will be the current state and prospects of development of debt markets in developing countries.

At the meeting, investors will discuss the macroeconomic development and prospects of the financial markets of the CIS countries, the presentation of the bond markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other countries will be held.

Registration fee is 38 thousand rubles, for the representatives of the CIS countries -. 24 thousand rubles.. When you 10% discount will be applied for those who register before April 16, 2016 (inclusive).

Registration is available on http://cbonds-congress.com/events/311/registration.