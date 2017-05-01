Tariyel Ismayilov appointed Deputy Chairman of AccessBank MB

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ As per decision of Supervisory Board of AccessBank a new Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Bank’s Chief Business Officer (CBO) has been appointed.

Report was informed in the bank, this position was given to Tariyel Ismayilov, previously acted as Executive Director Micro Lending/Credit Back Office.

T. Ismayilov started his successful career in AccessBank as a Micro Loan Officer in 2003. Having shown high professional and managerial skills within a short period of time, T. Ismayilov was appointed as a Manager of «Gandja» Branch in 2006. Subsequently, he took positions of Regional Manager and Head of Department and in 2013 was appointed to Executive Director of Micro Lending/Credit Back Office.

Having extensive experience in banking sector, T. Ismayilov is also the Chairman of the Expert Group on Credit and Risk at the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

Tariyel Ismayilov obtained a master’s degree in «Economics & Law» and he is currently working on his academic research on topic "Improvement of economic mechanism of the state support on entrepreneurship."

Notably, "Accessbank" started operation in 2002 as "Microfinance Bank of Azerbaijan" and rebranded in 2008.

Its authorized capital is 119.85 mln AZN.