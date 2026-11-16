Budget spending in Azerbaijan does not have a significant impact on inflation, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis, where the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027" was discussed.

He noted that, in line with the CBA's mandate, the impact of budget spending on inflation is also a key focus for the regulator.

"According to our analysis, current expenditures increase inflation by 0.34 percentage points, which is not considered significant. Capital expenditures have a neutral impact on inflation. Overall, the submitted budget proposals are viewed positively. We hope that the close coordination between fiscal and monetary policies observed in recent years will continue, making a significant contribution to macroeconomic stability," Kazimov said.

He added that financing current expenditures through non-oil and gas revenues was also viewed positively.

"This ensures that current expenditures are financed from a sustainable source. At the same time, reducing transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan helps preserve the long-term sustainability of strategic foreign exchange reserves. The CBA also views very positively the increased share of non-oil revenues in total budget revenues, as this policy is aimed at reducing the budget's dependence on the oil sector," he added.