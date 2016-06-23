Swiss Re: Insurance companies should offer farmers simple insurance products

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan needs to ensure participation of the four parties in the process of agricultural insurance organization.

Report informs, Senior Manager of Customer Service of Russia and the CIS of the Swiss reinsurance company Swiss Re, Hepa Jansen Claus said today at the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum (AIIF-2016).

According to him, one of these parties are farmers who want to protect themselves from the negative effects of climate change and other factors. The second side is the insurance companies that insure farmers' risks.

"The third party is the banks that are active in the agricultural sector and are interested in the timely repayment of loans. The fourth side is the government interested in food security", said the expert.

According to the Swiss specialist, for more effective implementation of insurance products to farmers, insurance companies must simplify their own products.