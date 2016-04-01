 Top
    Supreme Court Chairman: 'Citizens should return loan in a taken currency

    'Banks offers on only USD loans are violation of human rights'

    Baku. 1 April REPORT.AZ/ 'Banks offers on only USD loans are violation of human rights'.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Ramiz Rzayev said.

    He said issues regarding AZN and USD loans are resolved by banks: 'In my opinion, if a citizen takes a loan in USD or AZN, then it should return it in USD and AZN respectively. This is a rule'.

    As for offering loans only in USD, R.Rzayev said it is a violation of rights of citizens: 'However, court do not interfere in the internal affairs of the banks.'

