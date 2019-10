The State Customs Committee (SCC) is expected to transfer AZN 4 million to the state budget, up 8% from 2019, Report informs citing drafts of the state and consolidated budgets.

Road tax is expected to grow 40.6% to AZN 45 million, receipts from VAT by 13.2% to AZN 2,705,000,000, from customs duties by 5.6% to AZN 950,000,000, receipts from excises will decline by 21.1% to AZN 300,000,000.