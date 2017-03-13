State Customs Committee announces budget revenues in February

© Report.az

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ In February 2017,194 938 900 AZN of taxes and duties collected to the state budget through the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Republic, which is more by 91 312 240 AZN or 88.12% compared to the analogical period of 2016.

Report informs citing the SCC, during the reporting month, amount of customs duties to the state budget increased by 25 879 460 AZN or 110.40% (2.1-fold) in comparison with the same period of the last year and made 50 482 400 AZN.

Also, amount of revenues on VAT grew by 59 788 910 AZN or 77.75% and made 136 690 000 AZN, on excise by 3 237 780 AZN or 152.44% (2.5-fold) and made 5 361 800 AZN, on road tax by 1 245 590 AZN or 107.81% (2.1-fold) and amounted to 2 404 700 AZN.