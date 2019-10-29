 Top

State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance sees more than AZN 70M in loss

The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers ended 2018 on AZN 39.543 million in loss.

Report informs that the undistributed loss rose by 2.3-fold to AZN 70.32 million.

Revenues from services rose by 43.4% settling at AZN 1.543 million, base price of services increased by 15.5% to AZN 30.34 million, other revenues dropped by 77.3% to AZN 535,000, general and administrative expenditures surged by 54.65% to AZN 11.306 million, financial revenues amounted to AZN 30,000, profit tax accounted for AZN 4,000.

As of January 1, 2019, the assets stood at AZN 73.61 million, up 20.55% from the previous year. In the reporting period, the liabilities soared 98.7% to AZN 3.074 million, net value ascended by 18.5% to AZN 70.536 million, authorized capital made up AZN 4 million. 

