    Stable tax payers in Azerbaijan will get electronic receipt

    'To this end, we are working on the necessary software'

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ At present, stable tax payers in Azerbaijan receive receipts 2 days after their appeal to the tax authorities in paper form, but in the future receipts will be electronic."

    Report informs, Adviser to Minister of Taxes, General Director of Taxpayers' Service and Transparent Tax Partnership Department Alakbar Mammadov told reporters at a briefing for stable taxpayers.

    According to him, to this end, works are underway on necessary software.

