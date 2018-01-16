Specific weight of troubled currency loans drops in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of overdue loans in national currency has increased by 2.8% in monthly comparison in Azerbaijan and reached 971.4 mln AZN as of December 1, 2017. The growth was 42.4% compared to the beginning of the year.

Report informs referring to monthly financial statement of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The volume of overdue loans in foreign currency decreased by 2.7% in monthly comparison and made 918.9 mln AZN to December 1, 2017. This is more by 16.3% than in the beginning of 2017.

Thus, as of December 1, 2017, total volume of overdue loans made 1 890 mln AZN in the country, of which 971.4 mln AZN or 51.4% accounted for national currency, 918.9 mln AZN or 48.6% for loans in foreign currency.

According to the statement, specific weight of troubled loans in AZN grew by 0.38 percentage points in November, while specific weight of loans in foreign currency decreased by 1.38 percentage points.