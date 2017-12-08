Special weight of non-performing loans exceeds 15%

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The non-performing loans in Azerbaijan as of November 1 totaled 18,896 million AZN.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is 32,5 million AZN or 1.75% more than in October 1.

Non-performing loans increased by 417 million AZN or 28.3% as compared with beginning of this year. Overdue loans up by 514 million AZN or 37.4% in annual comparison.

As of late October, non-performing loans in general loan portfolio was 15.55%. This indicator was 14.9% by late September, last year end 8.95%, last October 8.7%.