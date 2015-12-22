 Top
    ​Some exchange offices reduced purchase rate - SURVEY

    This is due to the relative increase in wanting to convert the currency into manats

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Analytical Group of Report News Agency has monitored the purchase and sale courses of currency in exchange offices located in the center of Baku.

    According to information from exchange offices, today to the first half of the day balance of buyer-seller exchange was registered: "The best purchase rate amounted to 1,56 AZN / USD, best selling rate - 1,57 AZN/USD".

    However, in the afternoon, a number of exchange offices have reduced the buying rate to 1,55 AZN / USD, which is associated with a relative increase in wanting to convert the currency into manats. Employees of foreign exchange offices expressed hope that the market would stabilize in a few days.

