SOFAZ will put up for sale 50 mln USD today

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Sale of currency will be carried out again in today's currency auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). Report informs, the auction plans to sell assets of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) in the amount of 50 mln USD.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes that demand may be less than supply at today's auction. In this case, the rate may drop.

from this week on the background of decline in the demand for foreign currency CBA reduced the number of currency auctions from 3 to 2 times.