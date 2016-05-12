SOFAZ puts up for sale 50 million USD

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) will put up for sale in the foreign exchange auction 50 million USD.

Report informs, on May 10, at the currency auction 27.8 million USD of SOFAZ's total 50 mln. amount was sold to 12 commercial banks, 20 million USD to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The total amount of sales amounted to 47.8 million USD. At the end of the auction, 95.6% of the amount has been sold.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts that the Central Bank will continue manat intervention at today's auction.