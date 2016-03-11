SOFAZ will put up for sale 200 mln USD today

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) through regular auctions of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR) has put up for sale 200 mln USD. Report informs it four times exceeds the volume of intervention in the previous days.

Notably, the official exchange rate today is 1,6456 AZN/USD. Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts that the exchange rate for March 14 will not change seriously and will remain within 1,64-1,65 AZN/USD.