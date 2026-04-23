Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    SOFAZ shifts portfolio away from Europe and toward gold

    Finance
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 17:10
    SOFAZ shifts portfolio away from Europe and toward gold

    As of April 1, 2026, the share of European countries in the investments of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) was 25.9%, Report informs, citing the SOFAZ.

    According to a statement, this is 3.9 percentage points less compared to April 1 of last year.

    During the reporting period, the share of North American region countries in the portfolio increased by 0.3 percentage points to 26.5%, the share of Asian region countries decreased by 3.8 percentage points to 8%, the share of Middle East region countries increased by 0.6 percentage points to 1.4%, the share of Australia and New Zealand increased by 0.2 percentage points to 0.9%, while the share of the Latin American region remained unchanged at 0.1%.

    The share of international financial organizations in SOFAZ's investments decreased by 3.2 percentage points to 1.6%, while the share of gold, as previously mentioned, increased by 9.8 percentage points to 35.6%.

    As of April 1 of this year, the value of SOFAZ's investment portfolio amounted to $73.52 billion. This is $11.07 billion or 17.7% more compared to April 1 of last year.

    SOFAZ investment portfolio European countries
    ARDNF investisiya portfelində Avropa ölkələrinin payını azaldıb
    ГНФАР сократил долю европейских стран в инвестпортфеле

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