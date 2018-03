Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has auctioned 50 mln. USD.

Report informs, 9,8 million USD of this amount sold to 8 commercial banks, 35 million USD to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. As a result, 44,8 million USD (89,6%) of the auctioned currency mass have been sold.

During the year, SOFAZ will continue sale of foreign currency through auctions.