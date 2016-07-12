Central Bank and SOFAZ sell 200 mln USD at today's auction - UPDATED

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has offered 100 mln USD at the auction.

Report informs citing the fund, the amount acquired by 29 commercial banks in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, SOFAZ will continue to sell currency through auctions over the year.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has also offered 100 mln USD at the auction.

So, 200 mln USD bought by 29 commercial banks at today's auction and demand fully provided.

***14:57

Today State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has offered 100 million USD at today's auction.

Report informs citing the fund, the amount acquired by 29 commercial banks in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, SOFAZ will continue to sell currency through auctions over the year.