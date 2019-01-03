SOFAZ expected to receive $11.2M from oil and gas transit

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) is expected to receive $11.2 million or AZN 19.04 million from transportation of oil and gas through Azerbaijan in 2019, Report informs citing the "Opinion on SOFAZ budget for 2019" prepared by the Chamber of Accounts.

This figure is AZN 1.13 million or 6.3% higher than 2017, AZN 1.67 million or 9.6% from forecast and expected performance for 2018.