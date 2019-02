SOFAZ doubles currency sale

6 February, 2019 09:50

https://report.az/storage/news/90478b6b274566cbf7e6944bae01ccb9/3b45b368-f616-499a-b607-5a6853d36604_292.jpg Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2019, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $634.9 million, up $335.8 million or 2.1-fold from the previous year, Report informs citing SOFAZ. SOFAZ sold $299.1 million in January 2018.