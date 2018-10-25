SOFAZ CEO attending 10th annual session of World Investment Forum

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chief Executive of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov is attending the 10th annual session of the World Investment Forum organized in Geneva (Switzerland) by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Investment (UNCTAD).

Report informs citing SOFAZ that the special focus at the session on 'Investing in Sustainable Development' is laid on global challenges for international investments in the era of globalization and industrialization, initiatives to tackle these problems and issues of global partnership.

The event brings together more than 6,000 delegates representing the state and private sectors from more than 160 countries.

During the event Movsumov made a speech at the session 'Dialogue of sovereign and pension funds'.