SOCAR Polymer exports reach $57M in first quarter

SOCAR Polymer exported non-oil and gas products worth $57 million in January–March 2026, Report informs, citing the April issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms.

According to the data, the indicator decreased by $2 million, or by 3.4%, compared to the same period last year.

In the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, amounting to $862 million.