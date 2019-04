Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of "Ateshgah Insurance" will be held on March 16 at 11: 00.

Report informs referring to the company, selection of the Company's independent auditor and Member of the Audit Committee, also Issue of Charter amendments are on the agenda.

General meeting will be held at the head office of "Ateshgah Insurance" in Baku, Narimanov district, N.Yusifbeyli Ave., 75B.