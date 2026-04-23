Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Share of USD in SOFAZ investment portfolio exceeds 71%

    Finance
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 17:32
    Share of USD in SOFAZ investment portfolio exceeds 71%

    As of April 1, 2026, the value of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio stood at just over $73.515 billion.

    According to Report, citing SOFAZ, this represents an increase of approximately $11.066 billion or 17.7% compared to April 1, 2025.

    Currently, 71.1% (nearly 52.239 billion) of SOFAZ's investments are in US dollars (USD) – 5 percentage points higher than a year ago.

    Meanwhile, the share of the euro in the portfolio decreased by 4.5 percentage points to 16.9% (just over 10.845 billion).

    The share of the British pound fell by 0.3 points to 4.8% (just over 2.260 billion), the Chinese yuan by 0.2 points to 2.3% (nearly 11.516 billion), while the Japanese yen remained unchanged at 1.3% (nearly $154.9 million). Other foreign currencies also remained unchanged at 3.6% ( just over $2.690 billion equivalent).

    investment portfolio State Oil Fund SOFAZ US dollars euro British pound
    ARDNF-in investisiya portfelində dolların payı 71 %-i keçib
    Доля доллара в инвестиционном портфеле ГНФАР превысила 71%

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