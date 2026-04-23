Share of USD in SOFAZ investment portfolio exceeds 71%

As of April 1, 2026, the value of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio stood at just over $73.515 billion.

According to Report, citing SOFAZ, this represents an increase of approximately $11.066 billion or 17.7% compared to April 1, 2025.

Currently, 71.1% (nearly 52.239 billion) of SOFAZ's investments are in US dollars (USD) – 5 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the share of the euro in the portfolio decreased by 4.5 percentage points to 16.9% (just over 10.845 billion).

The share of the British pound fell by 0.3 points to 4.8% (just over 2.260 billion), the Chinese yuan by 0.2 points to 2.3% (nearly 11.516 billion), while the Japanese yen remained unchanged at 1.3% (nearly $154.9 million). Other foreign currencies also remained unchanged at 3.6% ( just over $2.690 billion equivalent).