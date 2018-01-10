Sales on global crypto-currency market intensify

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Mass sales, which began on January 7 at the global crypto-currency market, have today significantly increased.

Report informs, the capitalization of the crypto-currency market, which reached a record level of $ 836 billion on January 7, is now by $ 164 billion, or 19.6% below this mark.

Notably, today, the price of bitcoin has fallen below $ 14,000, with a decline of about 10%. Mass sales of Ripple have also been observed for several days. For six days Ripple has fallen in price from 3.79 to 1.75 dollars, and on capitalization has moved to the third place. Now its capitalization is close to $ 68 billion, which is 59 billion or 46% lower than Ethereum (on the second line).

Among the crypto-currencies in the top ten in terms of capitalization, Ripple (28%), Stellar (23%) and Cardano (22%) fell the most. Only Ethereum’s price soared (+5.5%).

Notably, Bitcoin with a 34% share ranks first in the world in terms of capitalization. Ethereum's share in the total capitalization is 18.7%, and Ripple - 10%.