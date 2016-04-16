Russia preparing for budget sequestration

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments to the Russian budget in 2016, aimed at reducing its unsecured items by 10% are ready. Now the government has to decide when to bring them to the State Duma.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of the Russian Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov stated.

The Ministry of Finance has prepared amendments to the law on the budget for 2016, which include a reduction in unprotected spending by 10% and the plan of anti-crisis measures, said the head of department Anton Siluanov.

According to him, the date of these amendments will be decided by the government.

The Minister stressed that in the development of amendments remained the goal not to exceed a budget deficit of 3% of GDP at an oil price of 40 USD per barrel. The amendments to the federal budget for 2016 takes into account "solutions within the anti-crisis plan - the direction of resources to support industries, 10 percent optimization, the privatization of the sources, part of the tactical measures that were not in the budget."