Revenues to state budget through State Statistics Committee reduced by 25%

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan through the State Customs Committee in September 2015 amounted to 100 299.03 thousand AZN, which is by 33 267.35 thousand AZN or 24.91% less in comparison with the same period in 2014.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, during the reporting month, the amount of customs duties received by state budget amounted to 19 289.82 thousand AZN, which is by 21 847.13 thousand AZN or 53.11% less than the same period last year.

The report also said that, in September, the amount of funds received from the VAT reduced by 13 177.86 thousand AZN or 15.37% to 72 550.38 thousand AZN, from excise tax grew by 1695.2 thousand AZN or 33.14% to 6809.59 thousand AZN, from road taxes - rose by 72 430 AZN or 4.59% to 1649.24 thousand AZN.