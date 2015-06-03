 Top
    Close photo mode

    Resident Representative of Asian Development Bank for Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency - PHOTOS

    Olli Noroyono met with the Editor in chief of the Agency and officials of Economy Department

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Resident Representative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan Olli Noroyono visited Report News Agency.

    Mr. Noroyono met with the Editor in Chief of the Agency and officials of Economy Department.

    Editor in Chief Mr. Murad Aliyev gave information about the activities of the Agency and noted that, Report News Agency highlights widely activities of international financial institutions.

    In turn, Olli Noroyono said, Asian Development Bank regularly prepares reports on various sectors of the economy. He wished success to the Agency in works and expressed his confidence to cooperate widely in the field of information. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi