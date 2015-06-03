Resident Representative of Asian Development Bank for Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency - PHOTOS

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Resident Representative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan Olli Noroyono visited Report News Agency.

Mr. Noroyono met with the Editor in Chief of the Agency and officials of Economy Department.

Editor in Chief Mr. Murad Aliyev gave information about the activities of the Agency and noted that, Report News Agency highlights widely activities of international financial institutions.

In turn, Olli Noroyono said, Asian Development Bank regularly prepares reports on various sectors of the economy. He wished success to the Agency in works and expressed his confidence to cooperate widely in the field of information.