"Report": USD rate to EUR rate expected to remain stable

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Federal Reserve System (Fed) is expected to announce protocols of last meeting today. Report informs, signals of strengthening or softening Fed's plans to increase interest rate by investors will be reviewed and analyzed in protocols.

Notably, President Loretta Mester on Wednesday repeatedly emphasized she is "comfortable" with higher U.S. interest rates

"I'd be comfortable, if the economy continues on, for interest rates to be higher than they are now," she added, explaining that she is "very comfortable" with a path of higher rates", Loretta Mester has said. After that, the dollar strengthened against the major currencies.

Thus, the euro exchange rate decreased by 1.1% falling from 1.0637 USD / EUR to 1.0520 USD/EUR.

In addition, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said there is a need to raise interest rates in March meeting in case of acceleration of inflation and production.Notably, the Fed's next meeting to be held on March 14-15.

Analytical Group of Report said the strengthening of the dollar also caused by the rise of presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to the leading position in France's presidential election. Thus, Marine Le Pen continuously has negative outlook on European Union and the Euro.This, in turn weakening the euro and strengthens US-dollar.

Analytical Group predicts USD / EUR exchange rate will approach to the level of 1.04 level until the Fed's March meeting and after the slight weakening of the dollar caused possible increase in interest rates will again hold strong position until the presidential elections in France on April 23.

Overall, during the year, USD/EUR pair expected to fluctuate between 1,04-1,08.