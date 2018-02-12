Report: Important global economic news of this week - TOP-5

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The most important economic news for the global financial market for February 12-16 week will be announced by Great Britain, USA, Japan, Eurozone, OPEC and EIA.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency has identified the five most important economic news that could affect the global financial market of the week:

1) On February 13, at 13:30 pm Baku time, the inflation index for January will be announced in Great Britain. Analysts predict annual inflation to be 2.9%. The volume of retail sales in the UK in January will be announced on February 16. Analysts predict the figure to be 0.6%;

2) On February 14 at 17:30 pm Baku time, the January inflation in U.S., the Retail Sales Index, volume of retail sales will be announced. Analysts predict that inflation will be 0.2%, Retail Sales Index - 0.2% and volume will grow by 0.5%. On February 16, the number of licenses issued to the construction sector in the U.S. in January will be announced. The figure is expected to be 1.31 mln units;

3) On February 14, at 03:50 am Baku time, the GDP figures for 2017 and IV quarter will be announced in Japan. According to the consensus among analysts, annual GDP growth is expected to be 0.9% and 0.2% in the last quarter;

4) On 14 February at 14:00 Baku time, GDP indicators of 2017 and IV quarter in the eurozone will be announced. Analysts predict annual GDP growth of 2.7% and 0.6% in the last quarter. Also on the same day ECB representative Yves Mersch will give disclosures. On 15 February, the ECB representatives Praet and Lautenschlager will address;

5) Monthly reports will be announced by OPEC on February 12 and the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 13.