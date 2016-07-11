Report: Bank deposits increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total deposit base of the banking sector of Azerbaijan, including deposits of non-residents and the government, amounted to 23 148.1 million AZN in June.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), volume of deposits increased by 590 million AZN or 2.61% as compared to the May 1, and increased by 4 572, 8 mln. AZN or 24.61% compared with the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, manat deposits grew by 116.3 million AZN or 2.68%, on an annual basis decreased by 506.2 million AZN or 10.21% to 4 450.8 million AZN. In particular, demand deposits over the past month increased by 52.8 million AZN or 2.41% in a year - to 279.5 million AZN or 14.24%, amounting to 2 241,8 AZN, short-term deposits on a monthly basis increased by 63.5 mln. AZN or 2.95%, in the annual comparison decreased by 85.7 mln. AZN or 2.68%, to 2 209 mln. AZN.

According to the report, volume of deposits in foreign currency in May increased by 473.7 million AZN or 2.59%, compared to the same period last year 5 078.9 million AZN or 37.29% to 18 697,2 million AZN. Currency demand deposits in a monthly comparison increased by 3.2 million AZN or 0.05%, on an annualized basis increased by 2 326.7 million AZN or 73.02% to 5 512.9 million AZN. Short-term deposits in the monthly comparison increased by 470.5 million AZN or 3.7%, in annual comparison up by 2 752.2 million AZN or 26.38% to 13 184.3 million AZN.