Receipts from loans given to foreign countries to grow next year

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ In 2019, AZN 69,148,000 is planned to be transferred to the state budget from loans issued to foreign governments, Report informs referring to the state budget package.

This figure is expected to be AZN 68,529,000 in 2018, AZN 67,594,000 in 2020, AZN 65,348,000 in 2021 and AZN 62,631,000 in 2022.

Revenues of the state budget for 2019 are forecasted at AZN 22,917,500,000, expenditures at AZN 24,780,100,000, budget deficit at AZN 1,862,600,000.