Real effective exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat remains unchanged

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of December 1, 2018, the real effective exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat made up 98.9 points, unchanged over the previous month and up 4 percentage points compared to a year earlier.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that the decline in the real effective exchange rate was triggered by a slight increase in the national currencies of Azerbaijan’s trade partners against dollar.

Manat’s real effective exchange rate has been calculated since 2000 with the lowest recorded in 2004 (74.2) and the highest in January 2015 (153.1). Since the start of financial crisis, the lowest rate was recorded on September 1, 2016 (87).