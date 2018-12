Ranking of payments for annual dynamics of insurance companies in Azerbaijan​

Due to calculations of analytic group of "Report" Agency

4 December, 2014 14:05

Analytic group of "Report" Agency presents ranking of insurance payments for annual dynamics of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan as of January-October, 2014:

№ Insurance companies Comparatively as of January-October, 2013 (%)
1 Ateshgah Heyat Sigorta 927,42
2 Qala Heyat Sigorta 519,23
3 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 492,40
4 İpek Yolu Insurance 486,82
5 Era Trans Insurance 372,08
6 PASHA Heyat Sigorta 332,25
7 Royal Insurance 181,52
8 Buta Insurance 158,01
9 AtaSigorta 144,34
10 Alfa Insurance 131,19
11 Garant Insurance 131,14
12 AXA-Mbask 128,82
13 AzSigorta 109,57
14 Xalq Sigorta 108,76
15 A-Qroup Insurance 107,26
16 MegaInsurance 104,98
17 Azersigorta 101,47
18 "PASHA Sigorta" 101,04
19 Aeshgah Insurance 101,00
20 Standard Insurance 91,91
21 Gunay Insurance 90,84
22 Bashak-Inam Insurance 85,83
23 Revan Insurance 85,09
24 International Insurance Company 84,79
25 Amrah Insurance 82,51
26 Baku Insurance 61,62
27 Azergarant Insurance 17,30
28 Chartis Azerbaijan 0,37

