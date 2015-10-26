Ranking of insurance companies on payments (January-September, 2015)

https://report.az/storage/news/1e1bdba42794f9e052bb5f93842b69df/ca286543-6f2f-4aa9-bc66-22a8056279aa_292.jpg
Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for insurance payments during January-September, 2015.
Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service.
|No.
|Insurance companies
|Insurance payments (AZN)
|1
|Pasha Insurance
|21 689 206,17
|2
|Gala Life Insurance
|16 308 046,15
|3
|Ateshgah Insurance
|11 539 137,56
|4
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|10 330 659,28
|5
|Azerinsurance
|9 294 205,00
|6
|AXA Mbask
|8 310 956,75
|7
|Pasha Life Insurance
|7 531 570,49
|8
|Standard Insurance
|5 651 644,28
|9
|AzInsurance
|5 561 571,39
|10
|A-Group Insurance
|5 303 452,77
|11
|Buta Insurance
|4 479 278,10
|12
|Xalg Insurance
|3 818 066,38
|13
|International Insurance Company
|3 180 845,64
|14
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|3 160 462,50
|15
|AtaInsurance
|3 060 050,10
|16
|Garant Insurance
|1 571 915,23
|17
|Mega Insurance
|1 552 726,31
|18
|Baku Insurance
|1 385 793,82
|19
|Alfa Insurance
|1 305 013,58
|20
|Ravan Insurance
|869 973,33
|21
|“Bashak Inam Insurance
|759 269,33
|22
|Amrah Insurance
|426 077,87
|23
|Era Trans Insurance
|179 001,30
|24
|Gunay Insurance
|81 982,43
|25
|Chartis Azerbaijan
|53 341,00
|26
|Silk Way Insurance
|39 806,92
|27
|Azergarant
|1 688,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author