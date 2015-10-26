 Top
    Ranking of insurance companies on payments (January-September, 2015)

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for insurance payments during January-September, 2015.

    Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service.

    No.Insurance companiesInsurance payments (AZN)
    1Pasha Insurance21 689 206,17
    2Gala Life Insurance16 308 046,15
    3Ateshgah Insurance11 539 137,56
    4Ateshgah Life Insurance10 330 659,28
    5Azerinsurance9 294 205,00
    6AXA Mbask8 310 956,75
    7Pasha Life Insurance7 531 570,49
    8Standard Insurance5 651 644,28
    9AzInsurance5 561 571,39
    10A-Group Insurance5 303 452,77
    11Buta Insurance4 479 278,10
    12Xalg Insurance3 818 066,38
    13International Insurance Company3 180 845,64
    14Azerbaijan Industry Insurance3 160 462,50
    15AtaInsurance3 060 050,10
    16Garant Insurance1 571 915,23
    17Mega Insurance1 552 726,31
    18Baku Insurance1 385 793,82
    19Alfa Insurance1 305 013,58
    20Ravan Insurance869 973,33
    21“Bashak Inam Insurance759 269,33
    22Amrah Insurance426 077,87
    23Era Trans Insurance179 001,30
    24Gunay Insurance81 982,43
    25Chartis Azerbaijan53 341,00
    26Silk Way Insurance39 806,92
    27Azergarant1 688,00
