 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of insurance companies on annual dynamics of incomings (January-September, 2015)

    Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for their annual dynamics of incomings to January-September, 2015 (in comparison with January-September, 2014). 

    Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service.

    No.Insurance company Annual dynamics(%)
    1“Mega Insurance73,08
    2Chartis Azerbaijan53,23
    3“Pasha Life Insurance34,41
    4“Ateshgah Insurance31,59
    5“Pasha Insurance28,55
    6“Standard Insurance”22,30
    7Gala Life Insurance8,86
    8“AtaInsurance4,10
    9“Ateshgah Life Insurance0,12
    10International Insurance Company-3,92
    11“Azerbaijan Industry Insurance-4,44
    12“AXA Mbask-5,15
    13Azerinsurance-5,37
    14Amrah Insurance-6,42
    15“A-Group Insurance-6,57
    16“AzInsurance-9,33
    17Silk Way Insurance-10,59
    18“Xalg Insurance-13,26
    19“Alfa Insurance-15,79
    20Garant Insurance-18,58
    21“Baku Insurance-21,03
    22“Azergarant-43,81
    23“Ravan Insurance-46,44
    24“Buta Insurance-49,82
    25“Gunay Insurance-61,24
    26“Bashak Inam Insurance-62,81
    27“Era Trans Insurance-100
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi