Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of interest revenues in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Special weight of interest revenues (%) 1 Bank Melli İran-Baku 86,7 2 Turanbank 84,8 3 Nikoil Bank 80,6 4 Xalg Bank 78,8 5 Amrahbank 78,7 6 Atabank 78,1 7 Expressbank 77,6 8 Bank Avrasiya 76,1 9 Muganbank 73,3 10 ASB Bank 69,1

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.