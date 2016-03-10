 Top
    Ranking of banks on share of non-interest revenues in total income (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of non-interest revenues in total income in 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksNon-interest revenues / Income (%)
    1Gunaybank354,7
    2Caspian Development Bank88,3
    3Bank Melli İran-Baku55,7
    4AFB Bank42,3
    5Ziraat Bank Azerbijan37,8
    6Pasha Bank33,3
    7Rabitabank30,5
    8Silkway Bank29,6
    9Parabank26,9
    10Caucasus Development Bank 26,1
