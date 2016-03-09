 Top
    Ranking of banks on share of loans in assets (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in assets to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksLoans / Assets (%)
    1Caucasus Development Bank 98,7
    2Gunaybank98,5
    3Dekabank98,1
    4SilkwayBank94,2
    5Parabank89,4
    6Atabank87,4
    7Expressbank85,5
    8Caspian Development Bank84,7
    9Accessbank77,6
    10Demirbank72,7
