Ranking of banks on share of loans in assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in assets to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Loans / Assets (%)
|1
|Caucasus Development Bank
|98,7
|2
|Gunaybank
|98,5
|3
|Dekabank
|98,1
|4
|SilkwayBank
|94,2
|5
|Parabank
|89,4
|6
|Atabank
|87,4
|7
|Expressbank
|85,5
|8
|Caspian Development Bank
|84,7
|9
|Accessbank
|77,6
|10
|Demirbank
|72,7
Economic DepartmentNews Author