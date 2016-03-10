Ranking of banks on share of interest expenses in total costs (TOP-10)

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of interest expenses in total costs in 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses/ Costs (%)
|1
|Kredobank
|79,2
|2
|Gunaybank
|72,9
|3
|Caucasus Development Bank
|71,3
|4
|Dekabank
|67,9
|5
|Zaminbank
|56,6
|6
|Caspian Development Bank
|52,7
|7
|Turanbank
|51,1
|8
|SilkwayBank
|49,1
|9
|Accessbank
|41,4
|10
|ASB Bank
|39,3
