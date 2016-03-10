 Top
    Ranking of banks on share of interest expenses in total costs (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of interest expenses in total costs in 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksInterest expenses/ Costs (%)
    1Kredobank79,2
    2Gunaybank72,9
    3Caucasus Development Bank 71,3
    4Dekabank67,9
    5Zaminbank56,6
    6Caspian Development Bank52,7
    7Turanbank51,1
    8SilkwayBank49,1
    9Accessbank41,4
    10ASB Bank39,3
