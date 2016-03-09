Ranking of banks on share of deposits in liabilities (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of deposits in liabilities to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposits /
Liabilities (%)
|1
|Azer-Turk Bank
|86,9
|2
|Rabitabank
|80,4
|3
|Parabank
|72,4
|4
|ASB Bank
|69,5
|5
|KapitalBank
|60,3
|6
|Caspian Development Bank
|59,6
|7
|Gunaybank
|57,4
|8
|SilkwayBank
|53,8
|9
|AFB Bank
|52,7
|10
|Expressbank
|47,4
