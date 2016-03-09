 Top
    Ranking of banks on share of deposits in liabilities (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of deposits in liabilities to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksDeposits /
    Liabilities (%)
    1Azer-Turk Bank86,9
    2Rabitabank80,4
    3Parabank72,4
    4ASB Bank69,5
    5KapitalBank60,3
    6Caspian Development Bank 59,6
    7Gunaybank57,4
    8SilkwayBank53,8
    9AFB Bank52,7
    10Expressbank47,4
