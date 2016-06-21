 Top

Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on revenues (TOP-10)

Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on revenues to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016. 

The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

No.BanksRevenues 
(in thousand AZN)
1Pasha Bank52 256,50
2AG Bank26 047,50
3Muganbank20 581,60
4Atabank17 148,00
5Azer-Turk Bank16 774,90
6YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 16 773,00
7Rabitabank11 143,00
8Silkway Bank10 016,00
9Parabank8 172,10
10AFB Bank7 834,00
