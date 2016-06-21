Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on revenues to the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Revenues
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|52 256,50
|2
|AG Bank
|26 047,50
|3
|Muganbank
|20 581,60
|4
|Atabank
|17 148,00
|5
|Azer-Turk Bank
|16 774,90
|6
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|16 773,00
|7
|Rabitabank
|11 143,00
|8
|Silkway Bank
|10 016,00
|9
|Parabank
|8 172,10
|10
|AFB Bank
|7 834,00
Economic DepartmentNews Author